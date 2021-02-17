IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $289.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.20 and a 200-day moving average of $296.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

