IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,339 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.