Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $12.05 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.05 or 0.00023441 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00061903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00298813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00084332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00073253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00085141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00442798 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00176941 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

