Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.81

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.81 and traded as high as $20.92. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 232,900 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

