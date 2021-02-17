IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IMI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital raised IMI to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,263.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,137.09. IMI has a one year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,347 ($17.60). The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.