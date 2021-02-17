IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

IHICY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.04. IHI has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHICY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

