IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.7245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.76%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.