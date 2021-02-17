IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 28.90 ($0.38). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 27.14 ($0.35), with a volume of 164,949 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £437.85 ($572.05).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

