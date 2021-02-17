IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report sales of $743.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.05 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $626.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.25.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,723 shares of company stock worth $13,298,682 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $538.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $548.58.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.