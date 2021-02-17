iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Shares of IBIO opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iBio in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

