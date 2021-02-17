Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Tops $315,380.29

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $315,380.29 and $46,942.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00313451 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00120146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00055976 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.