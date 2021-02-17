Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 16,423 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $323,204.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,871,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,552,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,875 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $232,616.25.

On Monday, February 8th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $367,052.40.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 47,862 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,047,220.56.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 722 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $14,461.66.

On Monday, January 25th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $444,982.20.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $1,443,591.36.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $451,750.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. 397,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,529. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

