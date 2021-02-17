Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 157.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

