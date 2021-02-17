Hudock Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

