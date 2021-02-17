HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

