HOQU Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. HOQU has a market cap of $366,120.30 and approximately $2.41 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00838601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.88 or 0.04977773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars.

