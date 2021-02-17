Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

