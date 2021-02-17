Holo Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Holo has a market capitalization of $217.49 million and $33.11 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.17 or 0.00852261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00047588 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.95 or 0.05052441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,695,671,900 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare,

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

