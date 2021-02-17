HollyFrontier (HFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HFC stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

