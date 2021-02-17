HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $353.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61), with a volume of 912676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.50 ($4.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.04.

About HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

