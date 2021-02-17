HF Enterprises (NASDAQ:HFEN) Trading 37.2% Higher

HF Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HFEN)’s share price traded up 37.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.56. 1,216,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,410% from the average session volume of 80,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09.

HF Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFEN)

HF Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. The company owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects, as well as lease units; and provides consulting, implementation, and development services related to digital transformation of enterprises.

