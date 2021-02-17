Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $359.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.