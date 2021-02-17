Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

