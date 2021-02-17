Head to Head Comparison: MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get MFA Financial alerts:

This table compares MFA Financial and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -118.04% 11.32% 3.11% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 26.33% 11.88% 4.15%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MFA Financial and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

MFA Financial currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given MFA Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. MFA Financial pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $581.73 million 3.13 $378.12 million $0.77 5.22 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 11.13 $18.96 million N/A N/A

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats MFA Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.