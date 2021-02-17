Head-To-Head Analysis: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) vs. Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVO Payments and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 5 3 0 2.38 Radware 0 4 2 0 2.33

EVO Payments currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.08%. Radware has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Volatility and Risk

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -1.37% -6.43% 2.97% Radware 5.70% 4.87% 3.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and Radware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.59 -$10.10 million $0.66 40.89 Radware $252.07 million 5.07 $22.57 million $0.57 47.79

Radware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Radware beats EVO Payments on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. It offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. As of December 31, 2019, the company processed approximately 1.0 billion transactions in the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico; and 2.5 billion transactions in Europe consisting of the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European countries. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

