Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Hays alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Hays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HAYPY opened at $18.42 on Monday. Hays has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hays (HAYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.