Hathor Price Up 204% Over Last 7 Days (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 204% against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $116.60 million and $4.19 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00327824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00081455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00069983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00452658 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00172796 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

Hathor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.