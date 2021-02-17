Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Kimberly Schaefer Acquires 25,000 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Kimberly Schaefer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $165,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kimberly Schaefer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kimberly Schaefer acquired 27,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $38,225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 225,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 191,056 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

