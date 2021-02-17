H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Get H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

HEO stock opened at C$2.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$231.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33. H2O Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$3.70.

In other news, insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$12,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,955,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,869,366.19.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.