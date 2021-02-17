GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Black Knight worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after buying an additional 269,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 122.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 228,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

BKI stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.