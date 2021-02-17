GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 8,519 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 347.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58.

In related news, Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total value of $1,088,206.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,206.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,086.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,778 shares of company stock worth $31,307,724 in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.