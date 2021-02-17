GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,871.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,682.36. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

