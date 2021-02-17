GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,406 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

