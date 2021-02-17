GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $27,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 1,409,065 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,456 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 274.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 970,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 710,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $7,026,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,994 shares of company stock worth $36,584 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

