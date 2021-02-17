GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 71 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

NYSE ZTS opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.46. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,734 shares of company stock worth $3,201,952 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

