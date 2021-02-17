GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 385 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 176,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $374.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.15. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

