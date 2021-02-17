GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,414 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Provident Bancorp worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97,278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 51,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

PVBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

PVBC stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.