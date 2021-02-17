GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 124 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,808 shares of company stock worth $17,822,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,190.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,202.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,080.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

