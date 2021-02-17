GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 82,011 EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EZCORP by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of EZPW opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $286.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

