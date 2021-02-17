GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Bryn Mawr Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $38.91.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

