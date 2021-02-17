Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $3,549,902 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

