GreenSky Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,109 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,190% compared to the average volume of 396 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSKY. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 144,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,160. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 127.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

