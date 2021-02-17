Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.05

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $17.55. Gray Television shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 423 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

