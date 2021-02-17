Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.11-2.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266-266 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.19 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 412,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $107.51.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

