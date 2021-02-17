Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post sales of $236.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.00 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $213.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $841.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.81 million to $842.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $931.48 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $932.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $1,390,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $103.35. 412,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

