Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 412,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

