Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.
Shares of NYSE:GER opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $36.00.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
