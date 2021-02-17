Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GER opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

