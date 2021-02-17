Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of research firms have commented on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE GFI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,860. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,717,000 after buying an additional 6,583,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $43,831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 590.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,562,976 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 44.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after buying an additional 2,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,429,000 after buying an additional 2,101,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

