GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s fourth-quarter revenues were driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

GoDaddy stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,570 shares of company stock worth $6,407,582 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

