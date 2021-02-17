GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $158,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $3,532,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,554 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,582 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

